Man arrested for stealing jewellery worth RM237,000 from lecturer

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police have detained a man to assist in investigations into the theft of jewellery worth about RM237,000 belonging to a medical lecturer at a higher learning institution in the state.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said police believe they have solved the case with the arrest of the 31-year-old suspect in Jalan Sultan Omar here at about 3 am yesterday.

He said the suspect, a perfume trader, is the foster brother of the victim’s husband and had full access to their residence at any time.

“The theft of the jewellery is believed to have occurred in November last year but the victim and her family only realised on Jan 17 that it was stolen when their search efforts proved unsuccessful.

“Following this, the 49-year-old victim lodged a report at the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters at 2.04 pm last Saturday,” he said when contacted today.

Azli said the suspect admitted to taking and selling the jewellery to a goldsmith shop in the district.

According to him, police later brought the suspect to the shop and confiscated a receipt book as well as a yellowish metal piece believed to be gold.