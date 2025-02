JOHOR BAHRU: A man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with the murder of his mother-in-law last week.

Zuraidi Zakaria, 51, was charged with the murder of Epah Daik, 79, at a house in Jalan Tembaga Merah, Taman Sri Skudai here at 4.20 pm on Feb 5.

No plea was recorded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Atifah Hazimah Wahab.

The court set April 28 for mention pending DNA report.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Noratini Nik Azman appeared for the prosecution.