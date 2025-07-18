Man charged with murder of girlfriend’s 19-month-old baby in Alor Gajah

ALOR GAJAH: A shop assistant was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with the murder of his girlfriend’s 19-month-old child. Muhammad Isyraf Hifhzan Abdullah, 20, acknowledged the charge but did not enter a plea as the case falls under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

The alleged crime occurred on July 6 at approximately 9 pm on the third floor of a shop in Bandar Satelit Pulau Sebang, Alor Gajah. The accused faces severe penalties under Section 302 of the Penal Code, including the death sentence, imprisonment of up to 40 years, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Fiqri Hakim Zamri represented the prosecution, while the accused remained without legal representation. The court denied bail and scheduled the next mention for September 23. - Bernama