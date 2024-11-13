Man charged with murdering father and daughter at Air Itam apartment

GEORGE TOWN: A man was charged with two counts of murder at the Magistrates Court today for fatally stabbing a father and his daughter at their apartment last Thursday.

Muhammad Farhan Izzuddin Rosman, 32, acknowledged the charges read before Magistrate Nadratul Naim Mohd Saidi during the proceedings held at the Penang General Hospital (HPP), as he is still receiving treatment.

No plea was recorded from the accused as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Muhammad Farhan is accused of murdering Zulkifli Ibrahim, 62, and Siti Zulaila Zulkifli, 30, in front of the lift at Block 1, Sri Ivory Apartment, Jalan Lengkok Angsana, Ayer Itam, here, between 12.54 pm and 1.25 pm on Nov 7.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty, or imprisonment for up to 40 years, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Magistrate Nadratul Naim set Jan 15, 2025, for the next case mention.

The man was arrested after allegedly stabbing the father and daughter to death. Before the incident, he was seen carrying a knife in a suspicious manner at the apartment.

Police investigations revealed that the suspect had feelings for the woman, but she did not reciprocate his affection.

The man, who works in a factory in Kulim, Kedah, also suffered injuries after slashing and stabbing himself with the same knife used to attack the victims, before being apprehended by the police.