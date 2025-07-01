Selangor to draft new legal framework after gas pipeline fire

HULU LANGAT: The Selangor government is taking steps to prevent future gas pipeline fires by drafting a new legal framework. This follows the Putra Heights incident on April 1, which prompted authorities to reassess safety measures.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced that legal and technical experts will be engaged to develop stricter regulations. The new framework may include by-laws, updated One-Stop Centre (OSC) terms, state enactments, or federal legislation.

“This is one of the terms of reference of the special committee, which will look into legal frameworks that can be enforced,” said Amirudin.

The state is also collaborating with Universiti Selangor, the Selangor Technical Skills Development Centre (STDC), and Central Spectrum (M) Sdn Bhd (CSSB) to strengthen water industry development.

Yesterday, Amirudin confirmed the formation of a special committee to review the full investigation report and propose long-term solutions. The committee will include state and federal representatives, Petronas, and technical agencies.