Putra Heights gas supply restored after pipeline fire - DOSH update

KUALA LUMPUR: Residents of Putra Heights affected by the April 1 gas pipeline fire will finally regain stable gas supply starting today, as temporary piping has been successfully installed. The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) confirmed the completion of a 210-metre temporary pipeline to replace the damaged section.

To ensure structural integrity, soil stabilisation was conducted using an 8-metre by 100-metre bridge foundation support. DOSH stated, “Non-destructive testing (NDT) on welded joints and a 24-hour pressure test confirmed no leaks or pressure drops.” Independent third-party verification further validated the system’s safety.

Phase Two of the project will involve replacing three permanent pipelines, each 200 metres long, laid on concrete slabs for long-term durability. Engineering designs are being finalised, with work expected to begin in Q3 2025. Geotechnical studies, including soil mapping and ground movement monitoring, are also underway.

Petronas will provide real-time monitoring of isolation valves for emergency shutdowns. DOSH emphasised its commitment to impartial oversight, stating, “We prioritise the safety of workers, residents, and businesses while restoring confidence in the gas pipeline system.”

The April fire destroyed 81 homes, caused partial damage to 81 others, and left 57 homes unaffected but at risk.