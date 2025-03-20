Man charged with murdering mother ordered to undergo mental evaluation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrates’ Court today ordered a man charged with murdering his mother and storing her body in a refrigerator three years ago to undergo a mental evaluation at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta.

Lawyer Muhamad Yumni Rafie, representing N. Deanesh, 53, said the order was issued by Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim during case mention today.

He said the court granted the defence’s application for the accused to undergo a one-month psychiatric assessment, with the report to be presented on April 18.

“The defence has also submitted written submissions to the court and the prosecution under Section 342(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code,“ he said when contacted today.

The accused was charged with causing the death of his mother, Catherine Daniel, 77, at a house in Taman OUG, Brickfields, between March 21 and 26, 2021.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years, along with up to 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.