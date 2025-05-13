Man cheats death after vehicle plunges into ravine

SIBU: A man, 34, cheated death after his four-wheel-drive vehicle plunged into a ravine along Jalan Temalat, Song yesterday night.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said that the man, Albrinz Juki from Kapit suffered minor injuries in the incident at about 10.30 pm, adding that the department dispatched a team from the Song Fire and Rescue Station to the location after receiving a distress call at 10.40 pm.

“The victim managed to get out of the vehicle before the team arrived at the scene,” he said in a statement today, adding that the man was handed to the police to be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile the political secretary to Public Works Minister, Ambrose Abong said in a statement that the stretch was affected by a landslide and was being restored.

He also urged motorists to prioritise their safety and that of other motorists while travelling through such areas.