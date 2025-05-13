KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia have confirmed their spot in the quarter-finals of the regu event at the 2025 Sepak Takraw Asian Cup after defeating Singapore today.

In the match held at Stadium Titiwangsa here, the Malaysian trio comprising Mohammad Syahir Rosdi (tekong), Farhan Adam (feeder), and Mohamad Azlan Alias (striker) made a strong start by taking the first set 15-9.

Riding on the momentum, Ahmad Mohd Zain’s men went on to win the second set 15-6, securing their second victory in Group D.

Earlier in the afternoon, Malaysia overcame Nepal in straight sets, 15-6, 15-6.

“In the two matches today, I think the players have yet to showcase their full potential.

“Perhaps we will conduct a post-mortem to identify areas for improvement ahead of tomorrow’s match,” said Ahmad when met after the match against Singapore.

Malaysia will conclude their Group D campaign against the Philippines tomorrow to determine the group winner and runner-up.