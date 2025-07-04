Man crushed by 10-tonne lorry

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was killed after being crushed by a 10-tonne lorry at a construction site in Antara Gapi, Serendah, Selangor yesterday.

Hulu Selangor deputy police chief DSP Mohd Asri Mohd Yunus said the 36-year-old victim, who was also the lorry driver, had just finished unloading soil from the vehicle when it suddenly tilted in the 2 pm incident.

“The lorry tilted to the right side. The victim was getting out of the lorry but did not manage to do so in time and was crushed when the lorry overturned,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim died at the scene and the body was taken to the Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital Forensic Unit.

He urged those with information about the accident to come forward to assist in the investigation being conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

