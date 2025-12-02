Selangor to crack down on illegal Ramadan bazaar traders

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will take legal action against anyone found operating illegally at the 244 Ramadan bazaars under local authority supervision this year.

State Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi warned those planning to trade without permits to abandon their intentions, as enforcement officers will be stationed at bazaar sites to prevent unauthorised businesses.

“Traders with valid permits have nothing to worry about. Our enforcement teams will be on alert to ensure no one takes advantage of the situation,“ he said after the 2025 Ramadan Bazaar permit and kit handover ceremony here today.

Mohd Najwan also reminded licenced traders to follow regulations and refrain from transferring their permits to third parties, as this could lead to legal repercussions.

Meanwhile, the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has issued 1,500 business permits for traders at 36 designated Ramadan bazaar locations, some of which are privately managed.

MBSA acting deputy secretary (Management) Norhisham Mohammad, said permits were issued to those who submitted their applicatin online between Dec 2, 2024, and Jan 5, 2025, via the MBSA E-Penjaja system. Permit fees range from RM250 to RM340, depending on the business category.

Selected traders had to meet eligibility criteria, including passing an 18-question assessment on food handling procedures to ensure compliance before setting up their stalls.