Man dies after motorcycle crash in Sitiawan, flung into fence post

IPOH: A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle following a collision with a car at Taman Nesa, Sungai Wangi, near Sitiawan.

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 7.34 pm and dispatched a team from the Sitiawan Fire and Rescue Station.

Acting assistant director of Operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah confirmed the accident involved a Honda EX5 motorcycle and a Honda Civic car.

“The man, in his 50s, was flung and hit a fence post, while the driver was not at the scene when firefighters arrived,” he said in a statement.

Health personnel confirmed the victim dead at the scene, and the case was handed over to the police for further investigation.

The rescue operation concluded at 8.44 pm. – Bernama