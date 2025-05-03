Man dies, another injured as boat sinks in Sungai Batang Baram

MIRI: A man died and another was injured when an inflatable boat sank during a fishing trip to Sungai Batang Baram near here this morning.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said Vincent Patrick, 58, from Pujut Corner, here, was believed to have suffered severe head injuries after being struck by the propeller blades of the boat’s outboard engine.

His friend, Jeansher Bunsu, 27, from Bandar Baru Permyjaya, sustained injuries to his head and left hand but was rescued by residents of Rumah Mekar, a longhouse near the scene of the incident, which was reported at 11.22 am.

Both victims were taken to the Rumah Mekar jetty, where Health Ministry personnel later confirmed Vincent’s death before his body was handed over to the police for further action.

Jeansher was sent to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

The victims were reportedly heading upstream for a fishing trip when their inflatable boat lost control and sank, throwing them into the river.