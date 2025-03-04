Man dies, three injured in crash at Jalan Bintulu-Miri

MIRI: A man was killed on the spot while three others were injured in a crash involving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a container lorry at Jalan Bintulu-Miri, near Ladang 3, about 76 km from here, this morning.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesperson said the victim, identified as Derald Suggin, 36, was the lorry’s attendant.

He said the department received an emergency call at 8.23 am and a team of five firefighters on a fire engine from the Batu Niah Fire and Rescue Station was rushed to the scene, located 28 km away.

The accident happened when the container lorry and a Perodua Aruz, both traveling from Bintulu to Miri, were believed to have grazed against each other.

“There were four victims in total. Two people from the Perodua Aruz and the lorry driver were taken to a nearby health clinic by passersby.

“A tow crane was used to help remove the trapped victim, but he was later confirmed dead by Health Ministry personnel,” he said in a statement today.

The body was handed over to the police for further action.