MEF supports govt’s call for paid leave, flexible work for fire-affected employees

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) fully supports the Human Resources Ministry’s call for employers to grant paid compassionate leave and consider flexible work arrangements for employees affected by the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights.

President Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman emphasised the incident’s significant impact on the community and urged employers to act with empathy and responsibility.

“MEF acknowledges that many affected employees are facing distress due to personal loss, displacement, and concerns for their families’ well-being.

“Therefore, it is crucial for businesses to adopt compassionate policies that support their employees while maintaining business continuity,” he said in a statement today.

He also highlighted that Section 60P of the Employment Act 1955 provides flexibility in working hours, workdays, and work locations, allowing employers to make necessary adjustments to accommodate employees’ needs in exceptional circumstances.

Syed Hussain also urged businesses to take proactive steps, such as providing mental health support and counseling services for distressed employees, as well as ensuring clear communication and support channels for those in need.

“MEF commends private sector employers who have already taken steps to support their affected employees and encourages businesses of all sizes to consider these measures as part of their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments,” he said.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) confirmed that the blaze, which broke out at 8.10 am on Tuesday, occurred at the main Petronas Gas Bhd pipeline.

It took nearly eight hours to fully extinguish the blaze, which left a crater approximately 9.8 metres deep and 21 by 24 metres in size.

Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad reported that 237 houses were damaged, affecting 305 people.