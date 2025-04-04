IN the aftermath of the devastating Putra Heights’ gas pipeline explosion, a compassionate wound care clinician from Perak has stepped forward with a heartfelt offer that’s winning the internet.

Taking to Instagram Threads, the clinician known as karthiga_veloo posted: “Any Putra Heights victim who have[sic] been discharged home after sustaining 1st or second degree burns – in need of regular dressing? I’m available to do FREE WOUND DRESSING FOR BURNS at where you reside temporarily for COMING WEEKEND, anywhere in Klang Valley – since Klinik Kesihatan will be closed over the weekend. This is your wound clinician from Perak.”

The April 1 explosion was caused by a leak from a Petronas Gas Bhd pipeline.

It left a massive crater—measuring nearly 10 metres deep and over 20 metres wide—and wreaked havoc on homes and properties within a 500-metre radius. Many families are now sheltering in temporary relief centres, while others are recovering from burn injuries.

According to the Health Ministry, 48 of the 134 victims are still receiving treatment at hospitals and clinics.

The generous act of kindness quickly went viral, with residents and netizens flooding the comments section with messages of gratitude and praise.

One user called adbmkhtr commented: “Very kind of you doctor! Not every hero wears a cape. Thanks doc!”

“Thank you so much kind soul,” z.aikha wrote.