Man drowns after falling off boat while fishing near Mersing jetty

MERSING: An imam from a mosque in Pontian drowned after falling from a boat while fishing near the Kampung Semaloi Jetty in Endau here early this morning.

Endau Fire and Rescue Station chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Alias Hussin said Al Hafiz Yunus, 45, was found at 12 pm by members of the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) about 100 metres from where he was last seen.

According to him, the station received an emergency call at 2.25 am before dispatching 10 personnel to the scene and activating a rescue operation involving the police and the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA).

“Upon arriving at the scene, the Operations Response Team conducted a surface search around the area where Al Hafiz was believed to have fallen, about 100 metres from the jetty.

“However, the search operation was temporarily suspended at 3.30 am due to safety concerns and poor visibility on the river surface,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Alias said the rescue operation resumed at 8am, utilising two boats and assisted by 10 members from the Mersing and Skudai PPDA.

He said PPDA members also carried out a search using the windshield wiper technique to locate the victim.

“The PPDA members discovered the victim’s body about 100 metres from where he was reported missing at noon, and it was then handed over to the police for further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mersing district police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said that the case had been classified as sudden death.