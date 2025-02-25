PETALING JAYA: A 76-year-old man bled to death after his pet Charolais cow, reportedly agitated by a newly fitted nose rope, gored his left leg in Kampung Bunut Satut, Kadok in Kelantan.

The incident occurred around 5.30pm last Wednesday, just moments after Mohd Amin Sulaiman had fed the cow, which was tethered to a duku tree about 10 metres from his house.

ALSO READ: Malaysian family gets surprise visitor: A cow in their driveway

According to his younger brother, Mustafa, 66, the siblings had just replaced the cow’s old nose rope when the tragic event unfolded.

“After tethering the cow to a duku tree, my brother gave it feed and water. I went upstairs to perform the Asar prayer. Shortly after, I heard my brother screaming from where the cow was tied,“ he told Kosmo.

Mustafa rushed to the scene and found his brother bleeding heavily from a deep wound on his left calf.

Despite managing to take a few steps toward the house, Mohd Amin collapsed and lost consciousness.

“I rushed over to find his left calf pierced and bleeding profusely after being gored by the cow,“ Mustafa recalled, adding that he immediately sought help from villagers and alerted authorities.

Medical personnel later confirmed Mohd Amin’s death.

“The cow had never been aggressive before, and we suspect it became irritated because we put on a new rope nose ring,“ he said.

Mohd Amin was laid to rest at the Kampung Bunut Satut Islamic Cemetery at around 11pm the same night.

Fearing another tragic incident, Mustafa made the difficult decision to sell the cow the next day for RM3,500.

“Although it was my late brother’s cherished pet, I couldn’t risk suffering the same fate. So, I sold it with a heavy heart,“ he said.

The cow was subsequently slaughtered by its new owner last Friday, with the meat sold at the local market in Kadok.