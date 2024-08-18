Malaysian family gets surprise visitor: A cow in their driveway

IN a delightful twist on the usual unexpected guests, a Malaysian family found their driveway occupied by a cow, capturing the attention of netizens everywhere.

The incident, shared by user @hanimeidayu, features a 33-second video showcasing the cow’s unplanned visit.

The clip included two perspectives: one from the husband outside the house and another from the wife inside the house.

From the wife’s viewpoint, she struggles to contain her laughter as she asks, “Whose cow is this?”

Meanwhile, the cow appears completely at ease, lounging in the driveway as though it were an ordinary day at the park.

The homeowner’s amusement is evident as they laugh and attempt to figure out how their new bovine guest arrived.

The video has gone viral, racking up over 200,000 views and sparking hundreds of comments from entertained viewers.

One user called yashh commented: “That’s not a cow, bro. That’s a Lamborghini.”

“Who’s pretending to be a cow, hahaha?” dini wrote.

Dik Is commented: “Bored of staying in the kandang (pen). (It) wants to stay in a semi-D house instead.”