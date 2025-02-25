PETALING JAYA: A man who attempted to shoot his wife at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in 2024 has been sentenced to 14 years and six months in prison by the Kota Bharu Sessions Court.

Travel agency manager Hafizul Hawari, 38, initially pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including the possession of a firearm on April 15, 2024, but changed his plea on Tuesday, February 19.

After considering the facts, Sessions judge Zulkifli Abdullah imposed Hafizul’s sentence, which includes six strokes of the cane.

The sentence will run from the date of his arrest on April 15, 2024, according to the New Straits Times.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad, while Hafizul was represented by lawyer Nik Mohd Faris Syazwan Zainuzzaman.

ALSO READ: KLIA shooting: Company manager charged with attempted murder of wife

Earlier, Ahmad Faiz called for a “suitable punishment” to serve as a lesson for the accused and the public. However, Hafizul pleaded for a lighter sentence and apologized for his mistakes.

Hafizul was sentenced to six years in prison and six strokes of the cane for the first charge. For the second and third charges, he was sentenced to three years in prison for each.

Charges four to six carried a six-month prison sentence for each, while the seventh charge resulted in an additional one-year sentence.

The accused pleaded guilty to possessing an Austrian-made Glock 19 pistol, which violated Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, under the first charge.

For the second charge, Hafizul pleaded guilty to possessing 33 rounds of PMC 380 Auto ammunition without a valid licence, violating Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960.

ALSO READ: KLIA shooting - Suspect was preparing for new job in Saudi Arabia: Police

The maximum punishment for this charge is seven years in prison, a fine of RM10,000, or both.

For the third charge, Hafizul pleaded guilty to possessing firecrackers, kept in plastic packaging, without a permit, under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957. This can be punished under the same act.

Charges four to six found the accused pleading guilty to possessing three identification cards belonging to three other individuals, violating Regulation 25(1)(o) of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

This carries a penalty of up to three years in prison, a RM20,000 fine, or both upon conviction.

The seventh charge saw the accused plead guilty to driving a white Honda Civic with a fake license, under Section 108(3)(f) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

All of these offenses were committed in the parking lot of KPJ Perdana Specialist Hospital in a Honda Civic at 2pm on April 15, 2024.