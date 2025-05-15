Man feared drowned at Pasir Puteri

KUANTAN: A picnic at Pasir Puteri, Sungai Lembing, turned tragic for four friends yesterday evening when one of them was swept away by strong currents and is believed to have drowned.

The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said eight Indera Mahkota Fire and Rescue Station firefighters were dispatched to the scene following an emergency call at 5.54 pm.

He said the victim, Wan Izani Wan Mohd, 29, from Kelantan, was swept away while swimming, adding that his friends’ attempts to save him were unsuccessful.

“The search and rescue operation for Wan Izani is currently underway using surface search methods,” the spokesperson said.

In a separate incident, the spokesperson said a man was killed after being buried at Kampung Berhamah, Merapoh, near here, last night.

The victim, Ayub Ahmad, 37, was believed to have used an excavator to dig the riverbed before entering the site to search for gold.

“Police and villagers attempted to dig out the area before the arrival of the fire department. The victim’s body was recovered at 11.15 pm,” added the spokesperson.