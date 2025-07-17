Man fined RM100,000 for illegal sand extraction in Raub

RAUB: A 67-year-old man was fined RM100,000 by the Sessions Court after pleading guilty to illegally extracting sand from Pahang government land in 2023.

Chang Chee Onn admitted to the offence before Judge Noor Zaihan Mohamad Ali, who also ruled that he would face six months in jail if he failed to pay the fine. Chang later settled the amount.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of seized machinery, including an excavator and two tipper lorries, to the state government.

Chang was charged under Section 426(1) of the National Land Code (Revised 2020) Act 828 for illegally extracting sand from Sungai Ara, Mukim Gali, Raub, on December 9, 2023. The offence carries a maximum penalty of RM500,000, five years’ imprisonment, or both.

During proceedings, Pahang Enforcement Unit prosecuting officer Muhammad Taqiuddin Azizan urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence, citing revenue losses from unpaid royalties.

Chang, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency, stating he had no permanent job and needed to support his family.

Inspections revealed that Chang had extracted river sand beyond the permitted area and directed workers to move the material into the approved zone.