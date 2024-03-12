Man fined RM5,000 for impersonating as permanent staff of IKN

PUTRAJAYA: A former contract employee at the National Cancer Institute (IKN) was fined RM5,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for cheating by personating as a permanent staff.

Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin meted out the fine on Mohd Hafizullah Mat Zahid, 32, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He paid the fine.

Mohd Hafizullah was charged under Section 419 of the Penal Code with deceiving a 43-year-old senior security assistant by impersonating a permanent staff thus prompting the security personnel to allow him to enter the IKN area.

The offence was committed at IKN, Jalan PT, Precinct 7, here at 2 pm last Nov 27.

According to the facts of the case, Mohd Hafizullah was appointed as a MySTEP customer service officer on June 26 and was placed in the Public Relations Division of IKN.

While on duty, he was seen several times wearing a blue department identification card with the Health Ministry’s lanyard around his neck using a Ministry of Health.

Following a complaint, an internal investigation was conducted on Nov 27 and it was found that the department identification card in Mohd Hafizullah’s name was a forged one.

The investigation also found that Mohd Hafizullah had printed the department card himself to impersonate a permanent staff.

Deputy public prosecutor Amalina Johar appeared for the prosecution, while Mohd Hafizullah was represented by lawyer Nabilla Rosli.