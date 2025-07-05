Man found dead after fall at Seremban shopping mall

SEREMBAN: A 59-year-old man was found dead after reportedly falling from the third floor of a hotel building within a shopping mall here. The Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) Operations Centre received a distress call regarding the incident at 8:17 pm.

“The victim was reported to have fallen from the third floor and got stuck on the first floor of the shopping mall before being confirmed dead by officials from the Ministry of Health,“ according to a statement released by authorities. The body was later handed over to the police for further investigation.

Authorities have not disclosed further details regarding the circumstances leading to the fall. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether foul play was involved or if it was an unfortunate accident.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing emergency responders swiftly securing the area. Shoppers expressed shock over the incident, with some stating that such occurrences were rare in the usually busy mall.

Local law enforcement urged anyone with additional information to come forward to assist in the investigation. The case is currently classified as sudden death pending further forensic examination. -Bernama