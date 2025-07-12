Man found dead in Tapah ravine, BMW catches fire at Sepang circuit

TAPAH: A man believed to be in his 30s was found dead in a ravine at Kampung Batu 23, Jalan Pahang near Tapah. The Perak Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the discovery after receiving an emergency call at 1.48 pm.

Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, assistant director of the department’s operations division, stated that the victim was found motionless by a passerby. Firefighters from Tapah Fire and Rescue Station travelled 38 kilometres to the scene and used specialised equipment to retrieve the body.

Medical personnel confirmed the victim’s death at the scene before the body was handed over to police. The operation concluded at 4 pm.

In a separate incident, a BMW caught fire at Turn 4 of the Sepang International Circuit around 12.30 pm. Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the blaze was likely caused by a fuel tank leak.

Eleven firefighters from KLIA Fire and Rescue Station responded to the emergency call at 12.38 pm. The car was completely destroyed, but no injuries were reported. - Bernama