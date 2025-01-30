KUALA LUMPUR: The man detained for allegedly threatening a popular comedian and his family will be charged in court tomorrow.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the 31-year-old suspect would be charged in the Kuala Lumpur Court tomorrow morning.

“He will be charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation,” he said when contacted today.

Razarudin was previously reported to have said that the suspect’s remand had been extended by three days, from Wednesday to Friday, after his initial remand period ended on Tuesday.

Police arrested the man last Saturday on suspicion of making death threats against the 54-year-old comedian.

The threats were allegedly made after the comedian issued a statement regarding the ham issue.

Razarudin said the arrest was made following a report lodged by the comedian’s manager last Thursday.

According to earlier reports, police had recorded the comedian’s statement about a post on his Facebook account regarding ‘ham’, which allegedly led to mockery of Islam and the Prophet Muhammad’s name.