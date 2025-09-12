Man in cartoon costume arrested in Bachok for alleged sexual assault of child

KOTA BHARU: A 36-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl at a playground in Pantai Irama, Bachok.

Bachok deputy police chief DSP Mohd Azrie Sulaiman confirmed the incident occurred at approximately 6.20 pm yesterday and was recorded by a member of the public.

The suspect, who was reportedly wearing a cartoon costume, was observed hugging, kissing, and inappropriately touching the young victim.

The victim was immediately taken to hospital for a medical examination which confirmed she sustained no physical injuries.

Initial screening tests found the suspect positive for methamphetamine, and he has multiple prior criminal records.

The case is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days from today until September 18 for further investigation.

Mohd Azrie urged the public to monitor their children’s movements and report any suspicious behaviour immediately. – Bernama