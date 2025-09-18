Man in cartoon costume pleads guilty to sexually assaulting six-year-old girl

PETALING JAYA: A man pleaded guilty at Kota Bharu Sessions Court today to sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

The accused, Mohd Fariz Ibrahim, 37, admitted to the charge before Judge Nik Habri Muhamad. The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad, while the accused was unrepresented.

According to Sinar Harian, the incident occurred at the Pantai Irama Playground in Bachok on September 11 at about 6.20pm, when the accused hugged the victim and touched her genitals.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and caning upon conviction.

The court denied bail and fixed 23 October for mention of the case.

Earlier reports revealed that the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and has multiple prior criminal records.

