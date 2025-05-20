PETALING JAYA: A 26-year-old man was caught using a school van to transport untaxed alcohol during a raid at a parking lot in Taman Sri Gadong yesterday.

During the noon raid, the Marine Intelligence Unit of the Marine Police Force (PPM) Port Klang inspected a lorry and a school van at the scene.

According to New Straits Times, PPM Region One Commander Assistant Commissioner Rusley Chi Ari said the man was caught transferring boxes of liquor from the lorry into the van.

Officers found 56 boxes and 30 crates of various alcoholic beverages believed to be untaxed, worth RM10,664.40, with an estimated tax value of RM36,889.57.

“The vehicles seized are valued at RM70,000, bringing the total value of the confiscation to RM117,553.97.

“The suspect and the seized items were brought to the PPM Port Klang base for further action,“ he said in a statement today.

The suspect, who admitted to being part of a distribution network operating in Klang, is now under investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, Section 74 of the Excise Act 1976, and the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he stated.