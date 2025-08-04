Over 60,000 workers in Sabah registered as union members

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 60,764 workers in Sabah are registered as trade union members, according to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The breakdown includes 22,317 government employees, 35,194 private sector workers, and 3,253 from statutory bodies.

Currently, Sabah has 92 registered trade unions, managed by the Sabah Trade Union Affairs Department. These consist of 23 government sector unions, 52 private sector unions, and 16 representing statutory bodies.

Hajiji highlighted that Sabah’s workforce exceeded 1.7 million last year, contributing significantly to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of RM84.3 billion.

“This growth has notably strengthened GDP, especially in key sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, construction, mining, and services,“ he said during the Sabah state-level Labour Day celebration.

Present at the event were Human Resources Minister Steven Sim, CUEPACS president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat, and Trade Union Affairs Department director-general Mohd Asri Abdul Wahab.

Hajiji urged trade unions to be more proactive in protecting workers’ welfare amid globalisation and technological advancements. “Unions play a vital role in ensuring fair wages, skills development, workplace safety, and social security,“ he said.

The Sabah government supports trade unions as strategic partners, aiming to empower workers and uphold their rights.

“Sabah can be a model state in Malaysia, fostering an employment ecosystem that balances economic growth with workers’ welfare,“ he added. - Bernama