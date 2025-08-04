Police identify suspect in upside-down flag incident at Port Dickson school

PORT DICKSON: Police have confirmed the identification of a 30-year-old man suspected of involvement in the incident where the Malaysian flag, Jalur Gemilang, was displayed upside down at a school last Friday.

District Police Chief Superintendent Maslan Udin stated that the individual will be called in for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. The flag was promptly removed on the same day.

“The investigation is still in progress and will be referred to the public prosecutor for further action,“ Maslan said in a statement today.

A police report was lodged by a 32-year-old man yesterday.

The case is being investigated under several laws, including Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Maslan urged the public to refrain from further circulating the issue to prevent disruption of harmony and public order.

SJKC Chung Hua had previously issued an apology for the mistake. - Bernama