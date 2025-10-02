Man jailed four years for extorting elderly woman

KOTA BHARU: A man was sentenced to four years in prison by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to extorting an elderly woman.

Mohd Zakuan Jaafar, 38, was charged with causing fear of death to the 62-year-old victim, compelling her to hand over RM100 in cash.

He committed the offence at an eatery in Kampung Lubok Simpol, Kuala Krai, at 11 am on Jan 28, under Section 386 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment, and a fine or whipping.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad prosecuted the case, while the accused, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lighter sentence.

“I asked for money and threatened to kill her because she owed me,“ Mohd Zakuan said.

Before delivering the sentence, Judge Zulkifli Abllah advised the accused not to repeat the offence, stressing that his act of using a machete was serious and had traumatised the victim.

The court sentenced him to four years in prison and a fine of RM3,000, with an additional 12 months’ imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.