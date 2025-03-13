IMAGINE fasting all day, eagerly opening your food for iftar—only to find not one, but two dead cockroaches in your meal.

That was the shocking experience of @n.nadiaaaaaaaaa, who was horrified by the unexpected ‘extra protein’ in her dish.

In a brief seven-second TikTok video, she shared that she had purchased ayam masak kicap from a Ramadan bazaar.

To her disgust, two whole cockroaches were found in the dish, coated in dark soy sauce and at the corner of her packet.

“Maybe the roaches were dancing and accidentally slipped into the wok,” she joked.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 200,000 views and nearly 300 comments from disgusted netizens.

Many pointed out that the cockroaches blended in with the ayam kicap, making the discovery even more unsettling.

“This is why I’m scared to buy food outside,” commented @butterscotch.

“Lost my appetite instantly—almost threw up. I’d rather not eat at all after seeing this!” said @wjwl0_.

Some netizens also shared their own horrifying experiences with unexpected ‘ingredients’ in their meals.

“Please, I’m traumatised! I once drank a chocolate chip drink and kept sipping, only to realize something was stuck in the straw—it was a cockroach!” recalled @kheylis_.

“I once bought laksa and found an extra cockroach leg—only noticed it when I was almost done with the broth,” shared @americaneeee.