Flood evacuees in Sabah drop to 1,830

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims seeking shelter at 13 temporary relief centres (PPS) in Sabah has dropped to 1,830 people from 657 families as of 8 am today, compared to 2,308 people from 803 families at 8 pm yesterday.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement today, said that Beaufort recorded 1,343 victims from 450 families at six PPS, while Tenom had 466 victims from 200 families at six PPS, and Membakut reported 21 victims from seven families at one PPS.

“A total of 40 villages remain affected by the floods -- 20 in Tenom, and 10 each in Beaufort and Membakut,” it added.