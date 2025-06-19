Man killed in four-vehicle crash

IPOH: A man was killed in a four-vehicle crash in Kampung Merbau Tua, Jalan Baling-Kuala Kangsar, near Kuala Kangsar this afternoon.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said in a statement today that the victim had been identified as Megat Muhammad Ikram Megd Adeni, 33, from Kampung Luat, Lenggong.

He said a call regarding the crash came through at 1.32 pm, and seven minutes later, firefighters from the Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the crash site.

He said the accident involved the Proton Waja driven by Megat Muhammad Ikram, who was travelling from Kuala Kangsar towards Baling, Kedah, which is believed to have collided head-on with a two-tonne Daihatsu lorry.

“According to information from the public, the accident also involved two other vehicles, a Honda car and a Toyota Hilux,” he said.

Sabarodzi said the lorry driver and his assistant sustained minor injuries, while the woman driving the Honda car was unharmed. However, the condition of the Toyota Hilux driver, who is believed to have proceeded to the nearest police station after the crash, remains unknown.

He said Megat Muhammad Ikram was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was handed over to the police.

Sabarodzi said the injured victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. The operation ended at 2.50 pm.