Man killed in three-vehicle crash on Jalan Bahau-Rompin in Jempol

SEREMBAN: A man lost his life in a three-vehicle collision at KM 13 of Jalan Bahau-Rompin in Jempol.

Jempol police chief Superintendent Norhisham Mustapar confirmed the accident occurred around 11.40 pm yesterday.

The 32-year-old victim was driving a Perodua Viva and died at the scene from severe head injuries.

Investigations revealed a 39-year-old man driving a Proton Persona from Bahau to Rompin lost control of his vehicle.

The Proton Persona crossed into the opposite lane and sideswiped a Honda City driven by another 39-year-old man.

It then collided head-on with the victim’s Perodua Viva causing the Proton Persona to catch fire.

The Proton Persona driver sustained minor injuries while the Honda City driver escaped unharmed.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Norhisham urged witnesses to contact investigating officer Inspector Muhammad Fasha Haiqal Mohd Faisal at 016-3627746. – Bernama