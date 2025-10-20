Bolivia elects centre-right president ending two decades of socialism

LA PAZ: Bolivians have elected pro-business centre-right senator Rodrigo Paz as their new president, ending two decades of socialist governance in the South American nation.

With 97.8% of ballots counted, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal confirmed Paz secured 54.6% of the vote against right-wing rival Jorge Quiroga’s 45.4%.

Celebrations erupted across La Paz with music and fireworks marking the historic political transition.

“We came to celebrate the victory with great hope of a new direction for Bolivia,“ said jubilant voter Julio Andrey, a 40-year-old lawyer.

Paz has promised a “capitalism for all” economic model combining fiscal discipline with continued social spending.

He inherits a nation that experienced dramatic leftward shifts under former president Evo Morales, including energy nationalisations and new international alliances.

Paz’s running mate Edmand Lara immediately called for “unity and reconciliation” following the bitterly contested campaign.

Lara pledged urgent action to address critical fuel shortages and stabilise basic food prices across Bolivia.

Long queues for fuel have become commonplace amid severe dollar shortages and inflation exceeding 20% annually.

Voters previously demonstrated their frustration by rejecting Morales’s Movement Toward Socialism party in August’s first electoral round.

The election concludes an economic experiment that began with prosperity from natural gas nationalisations but descended into crisis.

“We hope the country improves,“ said La Paz voter Maria Eugenia Penaranda, highlighting widespread economic hardship.

Successive governments under-invested in Bolivia’s hydrocarbons sector, once the economic backbone.

Production declines forced the country to nearly exhaust dollar reserves maintaining unaffordable fuel subsidies.

Analyst Daniela Osorio warned that Bolivian patience is exhausted and could trigger social unrest without immediate relief measures.

Paz faces the formidable challenge of reviving a recessionary economy while maintaining social programmes.

Political scientist Gabriela Keseberg noted Paz connected with voters seeking moderate change through his calm, centrist campaign approach.

The president-elect has promised consensus governance despite lacking a congressional majority.

He must also contend with continued opposition from popular former president Evo Morales, barred from another term.

Quiroga’s team will review official results while acknowledging Paz’s victory in the landmark election. – AFP