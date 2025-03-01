KUANTAN: A 35-year-old man was killed and two others injured in an accident involving a motorcycle and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at Kilometre 20 of the Jalan Pekan-Batu Balik, Pekan, near here at 1 pm today.

Pekan district police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin said the victim, Mohd Rizan Saari died at the scene.

He said preliminary investigations found that a Proton X50 vehicle carrying a family of three heading to Pekan from Batu Balik had hit an unidentified object on the road, causing the driver to lose control before crashing into the victim’s motorcycle on the opposite lane.

“The accident also resulted in two children, passengers in the car, sustaining minor injuries, while their mother, who was driving, was unharmed,“ he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.