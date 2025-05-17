Man nabbed in RM1.6 mln drug bust

BATU PAHAT: A 33-year-old man was arrested along with drugs worth RM1.6 million during a raid on a house in Taman Sri Mulia here on Wednesday.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the raid was carried out at around 7.45 pm based on information and intelligence regarding the suspect, who was believed to have been actively distributing drugs for the past month.

He said that during the inspection, officers found powder suspected to be ecstasy weighing approximately 9.4 kilogrammes with an estimated value of RM1.58 million, and a substance believed to be ketamine weighing around 460 grammes and worth about RM23,000.

“The suspect, who acted alone, had turned the premises into a storage and repackaging site. If successfully distributed, the drugs could have been used by around 47,000 addicts.

“A urine test on the suspect returned negative for drugs, and he has no prior criminal record,” he said in a statement today.

In addition to the drugs, police also seized a car and RM45,000 in cash. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and the suspect has been remanded for 12 days until Monday.