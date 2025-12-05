Man nabbed over cable thefts

BALIK PULAU: Police arrested a motorist along Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah in Bayan Lepas here yesterday in connection with cable thefts in the Southwest district.

Southwest district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said police stopped the 27-year-old man in a Proton Wira as he was behaving suspiciously.

“A search of the car uncovered various tools and items suspected to be linked to cable theft activities, including cable rolls, several cut cable rods, a metal hammer, modified iron tools, a hook and chain lifting set, as well as several mobile phones and identity cards belonging to other individuals,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the man had admitted to being involved in cable theft along with three others who are still at large.

Checks also found that the suspect had criminal records involving five drug-related offences and seven other criminal cases. He is now in remand to assist investigations under Section 379 of the Penal Code.