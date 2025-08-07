Man remanded over suspected murder of father in Kuala Krai

MACHANG: A 39-year-old man has been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation into the suspected murder of his father at a house in Kampung Baru Kuala Gris, Dabong, Kuala Krai.

Magistrate Amal Razim Alias issued the remand order, effective until Aug 13, to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The suspect arrived at the court at 9.15 am in a police vehicle, clad in a purple lock-up attire.

The body of a 74-year-old man was found in the kitchen of his house with serious head injuries, believed to have been caused by a blunt object.

He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police later detained a male suspect, who is the victim’s son, and seized a broken chair believed to have been used in the incident.

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and was a former inmate of the Batu Jong Satellite Prison in Kuala Krai.

He was released in early July after serving a sentence for a drug-related offence. - Bernama