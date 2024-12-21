Man reported missing found dead in car

KUANTAN: A 55-year-old man who had been reported missing since Dec 13 was found dead in a car in a parking lot near a restaurant in Sungai Isap here, today.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the victim, Safri Mohd Ali, whose address is Kampung Hijrah here, was found unconscious by members of the public in a Perodua Viva car at around 4 pm today.

He said that upon receiving information, the police, together with the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department and health workers went to the scene of the incident and the victim’s death was later confirmed by the assistant medical officer of Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA).

He said that an inspection of the vehicle also found the victim’s identity card, mobile phone and backpack.

“Safri’s body was taken to HTAA Forensic Department for a post-mortem and identification was carried out by his family members who confirmed that the victim was a missing person,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Wan Mohd Zahari said initial police investigations so far have not found any criminal elements.

Safri was previously reported missing since leaving home at about 8 am on Dec 13 driving a dark blue Perodua Viva with registration number CCE 5997 to pick up medicine at the Kampung Kurnia Health Clinic, here.

The missing person report was made by his younger brother on Dec 14 at the Kuantan district police headquarters.