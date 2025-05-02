BINTULU: The floods that struck Bintulu a week ago have fully receded, but several areas remain under monitoring.

Bintulu Zone 5 Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said the areas included Kampung Jepak and Kampung Kemunting.

“There are a few locations we will continue to monitor due to the risk of houses collapsing in those areas because of the floods,” he told Bernama today.

He said a total of 48 locations around the town were affected by rising waters.

“Apart from assisting in the evacuation of flood-affected residents, Bintulu JBPM was also involved in delivering food supplies to victims in remote and cut-off areas,” he added.

Wan Kamarudin, a native of Bintulu, described this flood disaster as the worst the town has ever experienced.

As of this morning, a total of 1,966 evacuees were still at seven relief centres here.