Man sentenced to hang for murder of Bangladeshi worker in Kampung Gajah

IPOH: The High Court here today sentenced a man to death by hanging for killing a Bangladeshi worker in Sungai Kinta, Kampung Gajah, seven years ago.

Judge Su Tiang Joo delivered the verdict after finding Mohamad Amier Amzar Mohamad Aspar, 28, guilty of murdering MD Ovaidul, 32, on December 15, 2018.

The crime occurred between 8.20 pm and 10.25 pm under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Su stated that the murder was premeditated and carried out in a brutal manner.

He noted the prolonged suffering inflicted on the victim before his death.

The judge highlighted the accused’s actions of beating the victim, taking him to the riverbank, and dumping his body to conceal evidence.

Su ruled that the death penalty was appropriate given the severity of the crime.

The accused was ordered to be hanged under Section 277 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The judge found more aggravating than mitigating factors in the case.

These included witness interference and the deliberate disposal of the victim’s body.

Su emphasised that the law applies equally to all, regardless of nationality.

MD Hossain Khan, the victim’s brother, delivered a statement on behalf of his family in Bangladesh.

He revealed that MD Ovaidul was the family’s primary breadwinner.

The victim had planned to return to Bangladesh to get married before his death.

Hossain described his brother as a good son and the family’s hope.

He condemned the accused’s inhumane actions against his brother.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor JS Geetha.

The accused was represented by lawyer V. Santhiran.

Family members of the accused were seen crying after the verdict was announced.

The trial involved 24 prosecution witnesses and one defence witness.

The victim’s body was found tied to a motorcycle in Sungai Kinta on December 18, 2018. - Bernama