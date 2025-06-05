Elderly man charged with murder of friend

BUTTERWORTH: An elderly man was charged in the Sessions Court here today with the murder of his friend last month.

Yee Fatt Seong, 70, nodded after the charge was read to him in Mandarin by the court interpreter before Judge Nor Azah Kasran.

However, no plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Yee is accused of murdering Loo Ah Teong, 63, at a hut on Jalan Kolam in Ceruk Tokun, Bukit Mertajam between 2 pm and 3.22 pm on April 27.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for between 30 and 40 years, and not less than 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurameera Shahrul Azreen appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented. No bail was granted, as the offence is non-bailable.

The court set June 30 for mention of the case pending the chemical and post-mortem reports.

The media had earlier reported that the police arrested five men to assist in the investigation into the murder of an elderly man at a hut on Jalan Kolam, Cheruk Tokun, Bukit Mertajam, on 27 April.

During the incident, the victim and his five friends, including the main suspect, were chatting at the hut when the suspect is believed to have suddenly struck the victim from behind with a stick, causing him to collapse.

The suspect allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.