PETALING JAYA: A man who murdered his mother in 2021 is to be charged on Tuesday (November 26), according to the police.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the Attorney-General’s Chamber has agreed to charge the 53-year-old suspect following a review of the investigation paper submitted earlier today.

Free Malaysia Today reported that the suspect’s remand will end tomorrow.

Rusdi added that 13 witness statements have been recorded by the police throughout the murder probe.

The man was arrested on November 12 on suspicion of murdering his mother in 2021 after what was reportedly a religious disagreement - with the suspect claiming to have killed her to send her to heaven.

The suspect confessed to his crime after his savings were depleted and dealing with a chronic illness.

He was standing next to the freezer containing his mother’s remains when the police came to search his house located in Taman OUG, off Old Klang Road.

Autopsy results revealed that the mother, in her 80s, had been punched to death then wrapped in plastic sheets and a towel before being stored in a freezer.

A neighbour of the suspect shared that they had not seen the victim since the Covid-19 Movement Control Order.