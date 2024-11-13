Man allegedly killed mother to ‘send her to heaven‘

PETALING JAYA: A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his elderly mother in 2021, having stored her body in a freezer following a religious disagreement.

According to police sources, the suspect, who is in his 50s, claimed he killed his mother with the intent of ensuring her entry to heaven, New Straits Times reported.

ALSO READ: Woman’s body found in freezer in Old Klang Road

Police reported that he finally confessed to the crime after running low on savings and struggling with a chronic illness, which prompted him to approach the authorities.

Following his admission, police officers searched the suspect’s house in Taman OUG, where they allegedly found the suspect “standing next to the freezer”.

Authorities revealed that the woman had been punched to death, then wrapped in a towel and plastic sheets before being stored in the freezer.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed the case is now being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

An anonymous neighbour said he hadn’t seen the victim since the Covid-19 Movement Control Order.

“She had her own house but would come to visit her son as he lived alone and was unmarried. I thought she had gone back to her place,“ he was quoted as saying.

Police are appealing to anyone with information related to this case to contact the KL police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or visit the nearest police station.