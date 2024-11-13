PETALING JAYA: Neighbours of a man accused of keeping his mother’s body in a freezer for three years at Taman OUG describe him as a loner who rarely interacted with others and kept his house dark most of the time.

According to a neighbour who has lived in the area for 50 years, the suspect, a man in his 50s, was reclusive and is seldom seen in the neighbourhood.

“He always goes out in his car,” the neighbour told Sinar Harian.

The neighbour also mentioned that he had only seen the suspect three times in the past two weeks, likely when he left the house to buy food.

The suspect’s immediate neighbour shared similar observations, adding that they hadn’t seen the elderly mother, who was in her 80s, for a considerable period.

Another local resident pointed out that the suspect’s home was often in darkness, with lights rarely turned on.

“We think he suffered a stroke,” she noted, indicating that the suspect’s health may have contributed to his isolation.

When officers arrived, sources say he was standing beside the freezer where the body was discovered.

Authorities have since classified the case as a murder investigation, with further inquiries underway.

