BALIK PULAU: A man with 19 previous criminal records was arrested, and drugs worth RM11,272 were seized during a raid in Jalan Batu Maung Bayan Lepas here yesterday.

The Southwest District Police Headquarters (IPD) said that the 50-year-old suspect was detained by a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division following a tip-off and intelligence gathering.

“Upon inspection, the police seized 200.1 g of heroin and 57 g of methamphetamine, concealed in plastic packages, with an estimated value of RM11,272,” the IPD said in a Facebook post tonight.

It said that checks revealed that the suspect had 11 prior criminal records and eight for drug-related offences, and that he tested positive for drugs.

The suspect is currently being held for investigation under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In a separate case, two men, aged 32 and 55, suspected of being involved in a house break-in at Taman Sungai Rusa on Jan 5, were arrested yesterday.

The police also seized mobile phones, watches, and RM500 in cash.

According to preliminary investigations, both suspects confessed to their involvement in the break-in and they have been detained for further investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code.