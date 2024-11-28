SEREMBAN: Police shot dead a 38-year-old local man believed to be involved in various criminal activities at Jalan Persiaran Seremban 2/1, last night.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, conducting a preventive patrol in the district yesterday at around 10.30 pm, spotted a black Mercedes car under suspicious circumstances.

“In the incident, the police team tried to detain the car for inspection but the car driven by the suspect, who hails from Klang, crashed into the police force before several gunshots were heard. The sound of gunfire from the suspect’s vehicle was heard and in self-defence, the police team fired several shots,“ he told reporters here today.

He said when the situation calmed down (no gunshots were heard), the police team checked the car and found an unconscious man inside, before being confirmed dead by a medical officer.

According to him, the results of the inspection found a 9mm Llama pistol with two live bullets in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Dzaffir said a check on the suspect’s records revealed that there were eight past records related to drugs and criminal cases as well as one wanted record for an organised crime case in Penang.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 3 of the Firearms Act (FIPA) 1971.